North Bay firestorm: Identities of 10 of 17 dead in Sonoma County fires released

By Published: Updated:
An inmate firefighter monitors flames as a house burns in the Napa wine region in California on October 9, 2017, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to whip through the region. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSON (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

 

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff has released the identities of the 10 of 17 people killed in the North Bay firestorm in Sonoma County.

They are:

  • Carol Collins-Swasey, 76 years old from Santa Rosa
  • Lynne Anderson Powell, 72 years old from Santa Rosa
  • Arthur Tasman Grant, 95 years old from Santa Rosa
  • Suiko Grant, 75 years old from Santa Rosa
  • Donna Mae Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)
  • Leroy Peter Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)
  • Valerie Lynn Evans, 75 years old from Santa Rosa
  • Carmen Caldentey Berriz, 75 years old from Apple Valley, CA
  • Michael John Dornbach, 57 years old from Calistoga, CA
  • Veronica Elizabeth McCombs, 67 years old from Santa Rosa

A total of 31 people have died in the firestorm.

Nearly 200,000 acres have been charred so far.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s