SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff has released the identities of the 10 of 17 people killed in the North Bay firestorm in Sonoma County.

They are:

Carol Collins-Swasey, 76 years old from Santa Rosa

Lynne Anderson Powell, 72 years old from Santa Rosa

Arthur Tasman Grant, 95 years old from Santa Rosa

Suiko Grant, 75 years old from Santa Rosa

Donna Mae Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)

Leroy Peter Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)

Valerie Lynn Evans, 75 years old from Santa Rosa

Carmen Caldentey Berriz, 75 years old from Apple Valley, CA

Michael John Dornbach, 57 years old from Calistoga, CA

Veronica Elizabeth McCombs, 67 years old from Santa Rosa

A total of 31 people have died in the firestorm.

Nearly 200,000 acres have been charred so far.

