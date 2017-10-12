SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff has released the identities of the 10 of 17 people killed in the North Bay firestorm in Sonoma County.
They are:
- Carol Collins-Swasey, 76 years old from Santa Rosa
- Lynne Anderson Powell, 72 years old from Santa Rosa
- Arthur Tasman Grant, 95 years old from Santa Rosa
- Suiko Grant, 75 years old from Santa Rosa
- Donna Mae Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)
- Leroy Peter Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)
- Valerie Lynn Evans, 75 years old from Santa Rosa
- Carmen Caldentey Berriz, 75 years old from Apple Valley, CA
- Michael John Dornbach, 57 years old from Calistoga, CA
- Veronica Elizabeth McCombs, 67 years old from Santa Rosa
A total of 31 people have died in the firestorm.
Nearly 200,000 acres have been charred so far.
