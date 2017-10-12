North Bay Firestorm: Jamieson Canyon family fights to save property

(KRON) KRON4’s Terisa Estacio is on the fire lines in Fairfield where the Atlas fire marches through the hillsides of Solano County.

Terisa is at the Mason family ranch where the home owners pulled out garden hoses to save their property.

The Mason’s have been on their land for 35 years which includes the Elkhorn Peak vineyard.

