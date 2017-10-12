North Bay Firestorm: Lake County fire maps

(KRON) The Sulphur fire burning in Lake County has scorched 2,500 acres with 45 percent containment.

From Cal Fire:

Today firefighters will continue to evaluate and implement structure protection, construct firelines, do tactical patrols, improve existing firelines, and conduct damage inspections. Crews are keeping a close watch on the weather, with an expectation that gusty winds will return this afternoon. 30,000 acres have burned in the Redwood Fire, 5% contained. 2,500 acres have burned in the Sulphur Fire, 45% contained. There have been 3 fatalities and approximately 7000 people evacuated throughout the incident.

