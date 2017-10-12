North Bay Firestorm: Marin County schools closed Friday

KENWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 11: Homes are left completely destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Kenwood, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(KRON) All Marin County schools are closed Friday due to the wildfires burning in the North Bay.

Message from Marin County Schools Superintendent Mary Jane Burke

More than 1,000 Marin school employees live in the northern counties affected by the wildfires. We know that our community resources are being stretched including the ability of staff to report to work as well as the emotional stress on people impacted by the fires directly or indirectly.

School related sports activities countywide have been canceled through the weekend as a result of poor air quality. Advice from the Marin County Public Health Officer is for people to remain indoors with limited physical exertion.

Several school sites throughout the county have been identified and are prepared to serve as evacuation shelters tomorrow and potentially into the future if needed.

College of Marin and Dominican University of California will also be closed on Friday.

Schools will plan to return to normal operations on Monday.

