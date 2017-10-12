North Bay Firestorm: Marin County schools closed Friday

(KRON) All Marin County schools are closed Friday due to the wildfires burning in the North Bay.

Message from Marin County Schools Superintendent Mary Jane Burke

More than 1,000 Marin school employees live in the northern counties affected by the wildfires. We know that our community resources are being stretched including the ability of staff to report to work as well as the emotional stress on people impacted by the fires directly or indirectly.

School related sports activities countywide have been canceled through the weekend as a result of poor air quality. Advice from the Marin County Public Health Officer is for people to remain indoors with limited physical exertion.

Several school sites throughout the county have been identified and are prepared to serve as evacuation shelters tomorrow and potentially into the future if needed.

College of Marin and Dominican University of California will also be closed on Friday.

Schools will plan to return to normal operations on Monday.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES