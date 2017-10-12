North Bay Firestorm: Mendocino County fire maps

(KRON) The Redwood fire in Mendocino County continues to burn out of control.

Cal Fire says the blaze has burned more than 32,000 acres and is only five percent contained.

Officials say progress is being made in some of the largest wildfires burning in Northern California but that the death toll is almost sure to surge. Fire Chief Ken Pimlott says the number of dead is 26 as of Thursday

From Cal Fire:

Today firefighters will continue to evaluate and implement structure defense as well as construct and improve containment lines. Damage Inspection teams will continue to assess areas affected by the fire. The fire continues to burn in multiple directions threatening numerous communities and infrastructure. Steep inaccessible terrain coupled with critical fuel moistures, and northwest winds will provide challenges for crews working on the fire. 32,100 acres have burned in the Redwood Fire, 5% contained. 2500 acres have burned in the Sulphur Fire, 45% contained. There have been 6 fatalities and approximately 8000 people have evacuated throughout the incident. We ask the public to exercise caution and remember to be prepared to evacuate when asked.

#RedwoodComplex [update] north of Ukiah in the Redwood Valley (Mendocino Co) is now 32,100 acres and 5% contained. https://t.co/2uhzbbqqsU pic.twitter.com/c0jDZFLKcV — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 12, 2017

