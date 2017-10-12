North Bay Firestorm: Santa Rosa devastation in the Miramonte neighborhood

(KRON) Across Santa Rosa Thursday fire fighters are knocking down hotspots.
KRON4’s Philippe Djegal was in the Miramonte neighborhood Thursday.
Sonoma County Officials say 2,834 homes have been destroyed across the county, most of those in Santa Rosa.
15 people in Sonoma County are confirmed dead and there are reports of another 400 missing.
Hard at work. Risking their lives in #SantaRosa. #SFFD crews knocking down hotspots on a cliff. @sffdpio @kron4news pic.twitter.com/xFcgTkbCEY
— Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) October 12, 2017
