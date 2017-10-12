North Bay Firestorm: Santa Rosa devastation in the Miramonte neighborhood

KENWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 11: Homes are left completely destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Kenwood, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(KRON) Across Santa Rosa Thursday fire fighters are knocking down hotspots.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal was in the Miramonte neighborhood Thursday.

Sonoma County Officials say 2,834 homes have been destroyed across the county, most of those in Santa Rosa.

15 people in Sonoma County are confirmed dead and there are reports of another 400 missing.

