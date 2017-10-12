North Bay Firestorm: Smoke seen from space

(KRON) NASA is releasing images of the smoke from the North Bay Firestorm.

In the image you can see the smoke billowing across Northern California.

As well all know the smoke has engulfed the Bay Area since early Monday morning.

.@NASAEarth satellites continue watch of California wildfires as high winds & hot weather fan the flames: https://t.co/zjf0aPyTWo pic.twitter.com/W0fXB1U7LX — NASA (@NASA) October 12, 2017

Twenty-one fires across California have killed 26 people, destroyed thousands of structures and burned nearly 200,000 acres.

In the North Bay fires burning in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties have killed 16 people.

More than 8,000 firefighters are battling the blazes and additional manpower and equipment was pouring in from across the country and as far as Australia and Canada.

