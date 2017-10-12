(KRON) — Metal racks sagging with dozens of blackened bottles were among the smoldering remains of a Napa Valley winery destroyed by wildfires that raced through a region famous for its fine food and drink.
Throughout Northern California’s wine country, vintners able to get to property surveyed the damage to vineyards, tasting rooms and storage while others had to wait for flames to die down.
Speedy, wind-driven wildfires that started Sunday came as workers in Napa and Sonoma counties were picking and processing ripe grapes to make chardonnay, merlot and other wines that have made the region a global hot spot.
The Napa Valley Vintners trade association says at least five wineries belonging to members have had “complete losses” in facilities, with another nine reporting some damage.
Four days after the fires broke out, they’re still burning in Napa and Sonoma counties.
Here are some of the wineries that were damaged by the fires so far:
- Paradise Ridge
- Chateau St. Jean
- Nicholson Ranch
- Helena View Johnston
- Stag’s Leap
- Vinroc
- Signorello Estate
- White Rock
- William Hill Estate
- Frey Vineyards
- Oster Wine Cellars
Paradise Ridge Winery you can smell the wine leaking from the burnt oak barrels. pic.twitter.com/qEC4Q7A8Jr
— Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) October 11, 2017
