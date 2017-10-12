North Bay Firestorm: Wineries damaged by wildfires

By Published:
NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Wine grapes are destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 17 people have been killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(KRON) — Metal racks sagging with dozens of blackened bottles were among the smoldering remains of a Napa Valley winery destroyed by wildfires that raced through a region famous for its fine food and drink.

Throughout Northern California’s wine country, vintners able to get to property surveyed the damage to vineyards, tasting rooms and storage while others had to wait for flames to die down.

Speedy, wind-driven wildfires that started Sunday came as workers in Napa and Sonoma counties were picking and processing ripe grapes to make chardonnay, merlot and other wines that have made the region a global hot spot.

The Napa Valley Vintners trade association says at least five wineries belonging to members have had “complete losses” in facilities, with another nine reporting some damage.

Four days after the fires broke out, they’re still burning in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Here are some of the wineries that were damaged by the fires so far:

  • Paradise Ridge
  • Chateau St. Jean
  • Nicholson Ranch
  • Helena View Johnston
  • Stag’s Leap
  • Vinroc
  • Signorello Estate
  • White Rock
  • William Hill Estate
  • Frey Vineyards
  • Oster Wine Cellars

North Bay Wildfires

Napa Sonoma County fires

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s