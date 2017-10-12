OUSD students granted excused absences due to unhealthy air quality

OAKLAND (KRON)– Students in the Oakland Unified School District will be given excused absences should they stay home from school because of the poor air quality.

The district made the announcement on Twitter late Wednesday night. A statement was also posted on the OUSD website:

**UPDATE FOR OCT 12: With just one day of classes to go this week, we have decided to allow families who are concerned about the health of their students to keep their students at home. Any such student will be given an excused absence.

