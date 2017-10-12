Red Flag Warning issued for North Bay, East Bay hills

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new Red Flag Warning has been issued for the North and East Bay Hills on Thursday night.
The warning will be in effect from Friday at 5 p.m. through Saturday at 11 p.m.
This is concerning because of the North Bay firestorm currently raging.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
- NORTH BAY FIRESTORM DEATH TOLL RISES TO 26
- COMPLETE LIST OF AREAS UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- LIST OF NORTH BAY FIRE RESOURCES
- FOUR FIRES CLOSE TO MERGING INTO MASSIVE BLAZE
- NORTH BAY FIRES: HOW TO HELP
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE