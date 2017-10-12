Red Flag Warning issued for North Bay, East Bay hills

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new Red Flag Warning has been issued for the North and East Bay Hills on Thursday night.

The warning will be in effect from Friday at 5 p.m. through Saturday at 11 p.m.

This is concerning because of the North Bay firestorm currently raging.

