Several evacuation centers open around the Bay Area

By Published: Updated:
A couple makes their way into a Red Cross disaster relief center Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Three days after the fires began, firefighters were still unable to gain control of the blazes that had turned entire Northern California neighborhoods to ash and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SONOMA COUNTY(KRON)– There are multiple evacuation centers set up around the Bay Area to assist those displaced by the North Bay wildfires.

Cloverdale

Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds
1 Citrus Fair Drive
Cloverdale

Guerneville

Guerneville Veterans Memorial Building
16255 First & Church Street
Guerneville

Healdsburg

Healdsburg Community Center
1157 Healdsburg Avenue
Healdsburg

Petaluma

1st Presbyterian Church
939 B Street
Petaluma
(Day use only, Food and water available after 9 AM)

Calvary Church
1955 So. McDowell Boulevard
Petaluma

Casa Grande High School
333 Casa Grande Road
Petaluma

Cavanaugh Youth Center
426 8th Street
Petaluma

Church of Christ
370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway
Petaluma

New Life Church
1310 Clegg Street
Petaluma

Petaluma Community Center
320 North McDowell Boulevard S
Petaluma

Petaluma Veterans Memorial Hall
1094 Petaluma Blvd S
Petaluma

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds – Large Pets Accepted
175 Fairgrounds Drive
Petaluma

Santa Rosa

 Cook Middle School
2480 Sebastopol Road
Santa Rosa

Elsie Allen High School
599 Bellevue Avenue
Santa Rosa

Finley Community Center
2060 West College Avenue
Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Veterans Building
1351 Maple Avenue
Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Fairgrounds Pavillion – Large Pets Accepted
1350 Bennett Valley Road
Santa Rosa

Sebastopol

Analy High School
6950 Analy Avenue
Sebastopol

Hessel Church
5060 Hessel Avenue
Sebastopol

St Stephen’s Episcopoal Church
500 Robinson Road
Sebastopol

Sonoma

Sonoma Valley High School
20000 Broadway
Sonoma

Windsor

Windsor High School
8695 Windsor Road
Windsor

Sacramento

Cal Expo State Fairgrounds
1600 Exposition Boulevard
Sacramento

San Pablo

Contra Costa Community College
2600 Mission Bell Drive
San Pablo

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s