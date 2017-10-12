Several evacuation centers open around the Bay Area

SONOMA COUNTY(KRON)– There are multiple evacuation centers set up around the Bay Area to assist those displaced by the North Bay wildfires.

Immigration status will not be asked at our shelters. Keep your families safe. Our shelters have room for you. https://t.co/f4a3bPmgxs — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 12, 2017

Cloverdale

Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds

1 Citrus Fair Drive

Cloverdale

Guerneville

Guerneville Veterans Memorial Building

16255 First & Church Street

Guerneville

Healdsburg

Healdsburg Community Center

1157 Healdsburg Avenue

Healdsburg

Petaluma

1st Presbyterian Church

939 B Street

Petaluma

(Day use only, Food and water available after 9 AM)

Calvary Church

1955 So. McDowell Boulevard

Petaluma

Casa Grande High School

333 Casa Grande Road

Petaluma

Cavanaugh Youth Center

426 8th Street

Petaluma

Church of Christ

370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway

Petaluma

New Life Church

1310 Clegg Street

Petaluma

Petaluma Community Center

320 North McDowell Boulevard S

Petaluma

Petaluma Veterans Memorial Hall

1094 Petaluma Blvd S

Petaluma

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds – Large Pets Accepted

175 Fairgrounds Drive

Petaluma

Santa Rosa

Cook Middle School

2480 Sebastopol Road

Santa Rosa

Elsie Allen High School

599 Bellevue Avenue

Santa Rosa

Finley Community Center

2060 West College Avenue

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Veterans Building

1351 Maple Avenue

Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Fairgrounds Pavillion – Large Pets Accepted

1350 Bennett Valley Road

Santa Rosa

Sebastopol

Analy High School

6950 Analy Avenue

Sebastopol

Hessel Church

5060 Hessel Avenue

Sebastopol

St Stephen’s Episcopoal Church

500 Robinson Road

Sebastopol

Sonoma

Sonoma Valley High School

20000 Broadway

Sonoma

Windsor

Windsor High School

8695 Windsor Road

Windsor

Sacramento

Cal Expo State Fairgrounds

1600 Exposition Boulevard

Sacramento

San Pablo

Contra Costa Community College

2600 Mission Bell Drive

San Pablo

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES