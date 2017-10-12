Several evacuation centers open around the Bay Area

SONOMA COUNTY(KRON)– There are multiple evacuation centers set up around the Bay Area to assist those displaced by the North Bay wildfires.
Immigration status will not be asked at our shelters. Keep your families safe. Our shelters have room for you. https://t.co/f4a3bPmgxs
— County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 12, 2017
Cloverdale
Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds
1 Citrus Fair Drive
Cloverdale
Guerneville
Guerneville Veterans Memorial Building
16255 First & Church Street
Guerneville
Healdsburg
Healdsburg Community Center
1157 Healdsburg Avenue
Healdsburg
Petaluma
1st Presbyterian Church
939 B Street
Petaluma
(Day use only, Food and water available after 9 AM)
Calvary Church
1955 So. McDowell Boulevard
Petaluma
Casa Grande High School
333 Casa Grande Road
Petaluma
Cavanaugh Youth Center
426 8th Street
Petaluma
Church of Christ
370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway
Petaluma
New Life Church
1310 Clegg Street
Petaluma
Petaluma Community Center
320 North McDowell Boulevard S
Petaluma
Petaluma Veterans Memorial Hall
1094 Petaluma Blvd S
Petaluma
Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds – Large Pets Accepted
175 Fairgrounds Drive
Petaluma
Santa Rosa
Cook Middle School
2480 Sebastopol Road
Santa Rosa
Elsie Allen High School
599 Bellevue Avenue
Santa Rosa
Finley Community Center
2060 West College Avenue
Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa Veterans Building
1351 Maple Avenue
Santa Rosa
Sonoma County Fairgrounds Pavillion – Large Pets Accepted
1350 Bennett Valley Road
Santa Rosa
Sebastopol
Analy High School
6950 Analy Avenue
Sebastopol
Hessel Church
5060 Hessel Avenue
Sebastopol
St Stephen’s Episcopoal Church
500 Robinson Road
Sebastopol
Sonoma
Sonoma Valley High School
20000 Broadway
Sonoma
Windsor
Windsor High School
8695 Windsor Road
Windsor
Sacramento
Cal Expo State Fairgrounds
1600 Exposition Boulevard
Sacramento
San Pablo
Contra Costa Community College
2600 Mission Bell Drive
San Pablo
