SFSU cancels classes due to poor air quality

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco State University has canceled all classes for Friday and through the weekend due to the poor air quality caused by the North Bay fires.
All classes will be canceled effective 5 p.m. Thursday.
Here’s the university President’s statement on the closure:
Dear University community,
Due to the devastating fires in the North Bay, we are experiencing severe and unhealthy air quality conditions due to the smoke. The health and safety of all students, faculty and staff is my top priority. As such, the University is cancelling Thursday evening classes, effective at 5 p.m. today, October 12th.
Additionally, the main campus, the downtown campus and the Romberg Tiburon campus will close and classes are cancelled effective 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 and will remain closed through Sunday, Oct. 15, with the exception of the Mashouf Wellness Center, residential life, dining services and essential personnel. The Mashouf Wellness Center will remain open to provide activities for students and University residents.
Faculty and staff will not be required to take personal time on Friday due to the campus closure. Responsible administrative units will provide specific resources and information for campus residents and personnel deemed essential by their managers. Decisions about University operations on Monday and beyond will be made and communicated this weekend.
Employees and student employees who are scheduled to receive paychecks on Oct. 13 and do not have direct deposit will receive additional information directly from Human Resources later today about picking up their checks.
For information about physical and psychological resources, along with ongoing updates regarding University status, please visit news.sfsu.edu.
As the devastating fires continue to affect communities in Northern California, we are keeping them in our thoughts, and we stand ready to support and assist in any way that we can.
Les Wong
President
