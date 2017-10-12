VIDEO: Calistoga fire evacuee touched by generosity of community

(KRON) — KRON4 spoke with a Calistoga residents who was evacuated from her home and is now staying American Canyon.

Karen Lynn Ingalls thought she was going to be able to avoid the evacuations until the police began to knock on her door at 4:30 in the morning.

She lives in the north end of Calistoga.

Ingalls said she wasn’t prepared and realized she should have had a bag ready to go, but “I just thought I was going to be okay.”

She’s now staying hopeful about the situation.

She told KRON4 that she hopes her home and her neighborhood will still be standing when she’s allowed to return home.

Ingalls also said the residents of American Canyon have been very generous.

“We’ve been so touched and moved by everyone’s generosity and kindness.”

