VIDEO: Napa streets deserted as residents weary of wildfires

NAPA (KRON) — On a normal October afternoon, the Napa downtown city center should be bustling with tourists.

Thursday, the streets were all but deserted.

It’s mostly locals, like Ron Wilson.

“It’s kind of eerie,” Wilson told KRON4. “This whole town is mostly empty and I’ve never seen it like this, nobody on the streets.”

Wilson and just about everybody else are weary of the fires and are tired of breathing smoke.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe found two tourists from Prescot, Arizona, Ron and Karen, who knew about the fires but decided to visit anyway.

“We thought, well maybe we can come here anyways and try to spend a little money and maybe that will help a little bit,” Ron said. “But our hearts just out to everyone here.”

Sadly, the fires struck even as Napa is still recovering from an earthquake.

And the current catastrophe is far from over, according to an Alta Heights resident.

“Who knows. A lot of people think it might come down the hill the rest of the way in, so we’re just waiting to go.”

“Cars packed ready to go,” Wilson told KRON4. “We’re kind of on warning but not evacuated so we’re just waiting to see if the wind changes again. Then we’ll probably be evacuated.”

