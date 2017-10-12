VIDEO: New Santa Rosa Fire Station 5 destroyed in North Bay firestorm

By Published: Updated:

 

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — It was once the pride and joy of Santa Rosa–considered fireproof–but the North Bay firestorm was just too much for it to handle.

We’re talking about Santa Rosa Fire Station No. 5. It was restored in Aug. 2015, but now it has been leveled.

The firestorm proved to be just too much for the station.

KRON4 was there for the grand opening as part of a MyKRON4Story.

Watch the above video to see the destruction.

North Bay Wildfires

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s