SANTA ROSA (KRON) — It was once the pride and joy of Santa Rosa–considered fireproof–but the North Bay firestorm was just too much for it to handle.
We’re talking about Santa Rosa Fire Station No. 5. It was restored in Aug. 2015, but now it has been leveled.
The firestorm proved to be just too much for the station.
KRON4 was there for the grand opening as part of a MyKRON4Story.
Watch the above video to see the destruction.
