VIDEO: Pocket fire burning in Geyserville

GEYSERVILLE (KRON)–A viewer sent in a video of air operations over a pocket fire in Geyserville.
The video was taken Thursday afternoon near the Virginia Dare Winery.
A plane appears to be dropping retardant over the fire burning east of Geyserville.
Video Credit: Corey Beck, President & Director of Winemaking, Francis Ford Coppola Winery & Virginia Dare Winery
