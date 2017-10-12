VIDEO: Raiders players practice with face masks amid fires

By Published:

OAKLAND (KRON)– Raiders’ wide receiver, Michael Crabtree, wore a face mask during Thursday’s practice due to the unhealthy air quality from the North Bay wildfires.

KRON4’s Mark Carpenter tweeted out a photo of Crabtree and says that several players protected themselves with masks.

The team has also adjusted their schedule amid fire dangers.

