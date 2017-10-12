NAPA (KRON) — On Thursday afternoon, evacuation orders that had been in place for several days for eastern portions of the City of Napa were lifted.
In response, some residents were able to return to their homes on Thursday night.
KRON4’s Charles Clifford was there as people went home.
Watch the above video to see Charles’ full report.
