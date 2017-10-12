VIDEO REPORT: As East Napa evacuation orders begin to ease, some residents return home

By and Published:

 

NAPA (KRON) — On Thursday afternoon, evacuation orders that had been in place for several days for eastern portions of the City of Napa were lifted.

In response, some residents were able to return to their homes on Thursday night.

KRON4’s Charles Clifford was there as people went home.

Watch the above video to see Charles’ full report.

North Bay Wildfires

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s