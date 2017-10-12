VIDEO REPORT: Firestorm evacuees call Sonoma Raceway temporary home

By and Published:

 

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Being evacuated from your home due to fire is traumatic in and of itself, but when you have extended families and pets, everyone staying together in a shelter can be difficult.

But Sonoma Raceway has come to the rescue of many in this situation by opening its doors.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman was at the raceway RV lot on Thursday night.

