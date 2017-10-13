3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Gilroy

By Published: Updated:

GILROY (KRON) — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck the outskirts of Gilroy Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

At 4:13 a.m. the quake hit about 4.35 miles southwest of Gilroy.

Viewers in Gilroy, Morgan Hill, and Fairfield tell KRON4 they felt the quake.

One person says their whole house shook. Another says the shaking woke them up.

This comes just four days after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area of San Jose’s Alum Rock.

No injuries or damage have been reported at this time.

Check out KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Map and stay with KRON4 for all your Earthquake Alerts.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s