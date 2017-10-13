3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Gilroy

GILROY (KRON) — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck the outskirts of Gilroy Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

At 4:13 a.m. the quake hit about 4.35 miles southwest of Gilroy.

Viewers in Gilroy, Morgan Hill, and Fairfield tell KRON4 they felt the quake.

One person says their whole house shook. Another says the shaking woke them up.

This comes just four days after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area of San Jose’s Alum Rock.

No injuries or damage have been reported at this time.

