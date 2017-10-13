4.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Redwood Valley

(KRON) The USGS just updated it to a 4.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Redwood Valley

Region:    near the coast of Northern California

Geographic coordinates:  39.287N, 123.237W

Magnitude:  4.0

Depth:    0 km

Universal Time (UTC):             13 Oct 2017  23:10:32

Time near the Epicenter:          13 Oct 2017  16:10:32

Local standard time in your area: 13 Oct 2017  23:10:32

Location with respect to nearby cities:

0.8 km (0.5 mi) NNW of Laughlin, California

15.4 km (9.5 mi) N of Ukiah, California

64.2 km (39.8 mi) NW of Clearlake, California

81.6 km (50.6 mi) NNW of Healdsburg, California

170.2 km (105.5 mi) WNW of Sacramento, California

 

