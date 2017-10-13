(KRON) The USGS just updated it to a 4.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Redwood Valley
Click here for KRON4’s real time earthquake maps.
Region: near the coast of Northern California
Geographic coordinates: 39.287N, 123.237W
Magnitude: 4.0
Depth: 0 km
Universal Time (UTC): 13 Oct 2017 23:10:32
Time near the Epicenter: 13 Oct 2017 16:10:32
Local standard time in your area: 13 Oct 2017 23:10:32
Location with respect to nearby cities:
0.8 km (0.5 mi) NNW of Laughlin, California
15.4 km (9.5 mi) N of Ukiah, California
64.2 km (39.8 mi) NW of Clearlake, California
81.6 km (50.6 mi) NNW of Healdsburg, California
170.2 km (105.5 mi) WNW of Sacramento, California
