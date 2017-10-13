SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa got hit really hard in these fires.
Hundreds of homes destroyed.
Gabe Slate visited the area and used 360-degree video camera technology to give you a better visual of the damage.
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/GABESLATETV/posts/1570463289666046
Or on Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sprQK5X3q8&t=41s
- INTERACTIVE MAP: SEE IF YOUR SANTA ROSA HOME SURVIVED THE FIRE
- SONOMA COUNTY FIRE VICTIMS IDENTIFIED
- COMPLETE LIST OF AREAS UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- WINERIES DAMAGED BY NORTH BAY WILDFIRES
- LIST OF NORTH BAY FIRE RESOURCES
- NORTH BAY FIRES: HOW TO HELP
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE