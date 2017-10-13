360 Video: Walking through fire destruction in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood

By and Published:

 

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa got hit really hard in these fires.

Hundreds of homes destroyed.

Gabe Slate visited the area and used 360-degree video camera technology to give you a better visual of the damage.

Facebook  –   https://www.facebook.com/GABESLATETV/posts/1570463289666046

Or on Youtube  –  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sprQK5X3q8&t=41s

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s