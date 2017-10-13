5,700 structures destroyed in Northern California wildfires

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A Halloween decoration is the only thing left standing in front of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(KRON) — Fire officials say about 5,700 homes and buildings have been destroyed by wildfires burning in Northern California.

California Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlant gave the new number Friday afternoon for the damage done since Sunday night by more than 20 wildfires burning mostly in the state’s wine country.

The figure is up 2,200 from the 3,500 destroyed homes and buildings previously announced.

The blazes have also driven 90,000 people from their homes and killed 34 people.

24,000 people are still without power in the North Bay.

