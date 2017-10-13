5,700 structures destroyed in Northern California wildfires

(KRON) — Fire officials say about 5,700 homes and buildings have been destroyed by wildfires burning in Northern California.

California Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlant gave the new number Friday afternoon for the damage done since Sunday night by more than 20 wildfires burning mostly in the state’s wine country.

The figure is up 2,200 from the 3,500 destroyed homes and buildings previously announced.

The blazes have also driven 90,000 people from their homes and killed 34 people.

24,000 people are still without power in the North Bay.

More sad news! As damage assessment continues, latest estimates that 5,700 structures have been destroyed by the wildfires burning across CA pic.twitter.com/f3djAANIQg — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) October 13, 2017

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES