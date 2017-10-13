Bay Area political leaders to visit Sonoma County Saturday

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Gov. Jerry Brown, along with U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, will visit Sonoma County on Saturday.

They have been waiting for the conditions to improve before visiting the area.

This comes as FEMA is set to open up its operations in Santa Rosa Saturday as well.

A state of emergency was declared earlier this week, and the White House signed off on sending in federal aid.

Here is the full statement from the governor’s office:

SACRAMENTO – With some conditions improving and firefighters making progress on a number of California wildfires, Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. will join U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris tomorrow afternoon in Sonoma County. Additional details will be provided tomorrow morning. Earlier today, Governor Brown announced that the state has secured additional federal aid for Napa and Sonoma county residents who have suffered losses due to the fires. Earlier this week, the Governor secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state and local response to the fires, within 24 hours of making the request, and joined the state’s top emergency management officials for a briefing at the State Operations Center in Mather. Governor Brown has declared a state of emergency for Solano County, Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties, and Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Orange counties due to the effects of the devastating fires burning across California. More information on California’s emergency response to the fires is available at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services website. Napa and Sonoma county residents impacted by the fires can apply for federal Individual Disaster Assistance online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362.

