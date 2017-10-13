California makes first year of community college free

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – The first year of community college will be free for thousands of California students under a bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.
The signing announced Friday creates the “California College Promise” program.
It waives course fees for a student’s first year of classes. Students must apply for the fee waiver and take at least 12 credits per semester.
Each unit now costs $46.
The community college system estimates 19,000 students would be eligible for the fee waiver, which will cost the state about $31 million annually. Roughly 1.6 million of the system’s 2.3 million students already receive other financial aid.
- INTERACTIVE MAP: SEE IF YOUR SANTA ROSA HOME SURVIVED THE FIRE
- SONOMA COUNTY FIRE VICTIMS IDENTIFIED
- COMPLETE LIST OF AREAS UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- WINERIES DAMAGED BY NORTH BAY WILDFIRES
- LIST OF NORTH BAY FIRE RESOURCES
- NORTH BAY FIRES: HOW TO HELP
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE