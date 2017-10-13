Coroner: Stanford to study body of Las Vegas mass shooter

By Published:
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. Police initially said Stephen Paddock stopped firing on the music festival concert crowd below to shoot through his door and wound a Mandalay Bay security guard who was outside. On Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, they said the guard actually was wounded before Paddock started the massacre. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP, File)
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. Police initially said Stephen Paddock stopped firing on the music festival concert crowd below to shoot through his door and wound a Mandalay Bay security guard who was outside. On Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, they said the guard actually was wounded before Paddock started the massacre. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP, File)

 

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The coroner in Las Vegas says the body of the man who unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been sent to Stanford University for study.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg (FYOU’-den-berg) said Friday that an autopsy was completed on 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, but a finding on a cause and manner of his death is not expected for several months.

Fudenberg says it will await the results of multiple forensic analyses at Stanford, including a neuropathological examination of Paddock’s brain tissue.

The coroner says the bodies of all 58 victims in the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert on the Las Vegas Strip were returned to next-of-kin by Oct. 6.

Fudenberg says Paddock’s body will be returned to his family after forensic test results are known.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s