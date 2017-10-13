LAS VEGAS (AP) — The coroner in Las Vegas says the body of the man who unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been sent to Stanford University for study.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg (FYOU’-den-berg) said Friday that an autopsy was completed on 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, but a finding on a cause and manner of his death is not expected for several months.

Fudenberg says it will await the results of multiple forensic analyses at Stanford, including a neuropathological examination of Paddock’s brain tissue.

The coroner says the bodies of all 58 victims in the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert on the Las Vegas Strip were returned to next-of-kin by Oct. 6.

Fudenberg says Paddock’s body will be returned to his family after forensic test results are known.