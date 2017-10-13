Fighting flames and fatigue: North Bay crews give it all they’ve got

Photo Courtesy: Sebastopol Fire Department

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Pictures posted Thursday by the Sebastopol Fire Department are a strong representation of just how hard crews are working.

The North Bay fires have continued burning for five days straight, charring upwards of 170,000 acres.

3,500 homes and businesses were caught in the path of destruction.

Working day and night with little rest, crews have not stopped evacuating those in danger and vigorously fighting ferocious flames.

Photo Courtesy: Sebastopol Fire Department

The wildfires raged for days on end with zero to little containment, but Friday morning major progress was reported.

The Tubbs Fire is now 25 percent contained.

The largest of all the North Bay fires, the Atlas Fire, is 27 percent contained.

KRON4 would like to say a special thank you to all the crews risking their lives in this brave battle, some of whom have also lost their homes to the fires.

