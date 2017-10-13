Firefighters make progress on Tubbs Fire, Atlas Fire containment

CALISTOGA, CA - OCTOBER 12: CalFire firefighter Brandon Tolp uses a drip torch during a firing operation while battling the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(KRON) — After five days, firefighters are making progress on containing the fire burning in the North Bay.

The Tubbs Fire is now 25 percent contained. The wildfire that started near Calistoga and moved into Santa Rosa has burned 34,700 acres.

Cal Fire has the largest of all the North Bay fires, the Atlas Fire, 27 percent contained. The fire burning in Napa and Solano County has burned 48,228 acres.

The Pocket Fire in Geyserville is 5 percent contained and has burned 9,996 acres.

The fire that was made when the Nuns, Adobe, and Norbbom Fires combined is 5 percent contained and has burned 44,381 acres.

The Patrick Fire in Napa County is 18 percent contained and has burned 12,379 acres.

Firefighters gained some ground on a blaze burning in the heart of California’s wine country but face another tough day ahead with low humidity and high winds expected to return.

Thousands of firefighters are battling 21 wildfires spanning more than 300 square miles and more crews are pouring in to help.

The blazes grew little overnight thanks to favorable weather but gusty winds and higher temperatures are forecast Friday.

Since igniting Sunday in spots across eight counties, the blazes have killed 31 people and destroyed at least 3,500 homes and businesses.

