Firefighters make progress on Tubbs Fire, Atlas Fire containment

(KRON) — After five days, firefighters are making progress on containing the fire burning in the North Bay.
The Tubbs Fire is now 25 percent contained. The wildfire that started near Calistoga and moved into Santa Rosa has burned 34,700 acres.
Cal Fire has the largest of all the North Bay fires, the Atlas Fire, 27 percent contained. The fire burning in Napa and Solano County has burned 48,228 acres.
The Pocket Fire in Geyserville is 5 percent contained and has burned 9,996 acres.
The fire that was made when the Nuns, Adobe, and Norbbom Fires combined is 5 percent contained and has burned 44,381 acres.
The Patrick Fire in Napa County is 18 percent contained and has burned 12,379 acres.
Firefighters gained some ground on a blaze burning in the heart of California’s wine country but face another tough day ahead with low humidity and high winds expected to return.
Thousands of firefighters are battling 21 wildfires spanning more than 300 square miles and more crews are pouring in to help.
The blazes grew little overnight thanks to favorable weather but gusty winds and higher temperatures are forecast Friday.
Since igniting Sunday in spots across eight counties, the blazes have killed 31 people and destroyed at least 3,500 homes and businesses.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
North Bay Wildfires
- NORTH BAY FIRESTORM DEATH TOLL RISES TO 26
- COMPLETE LIST OF AREAS UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- LIST OF NORTH BAY FIRE RESOURCES
- FOUR FIRES CLOSE TO MERGING INTO MASSIVE BLAZE
- NORTH BAY FIRES: HOW TO HELP
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE