Interactive Map: Assess fire damage in Santa Rosa neighborhoods

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated in the North Bay firestorm.

Many of those people are unable to return home to see if their neighborhood is still standing.

The City of Santa Rosa created a new map Friday morning that allows residents to assess the damage in their neighborhoods.

The map uses a satellite to show ground level images.

Note: The reddish-pink coloring on the map indicates vegetation, not fire. You may have to zoom in to see, but the gray areas indicate the homes that have been burned.

2,834 homes in Santa Rosa are destroyed.

Overall in the North Bay, 25 people have been killed.

There are approximately 1,000 reports of missing people. Of those, 603 people have been found safe. Approximately 400 are still missing.

