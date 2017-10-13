North Bay Firestorm: New mandatory evacuations issued for Geyserville

By Published: Updated:

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has issued a new mandatory evacuation for northern Geyserville Friday.

The mandatory evacuation is for north of Hwy 128 from Geysers Rd to Chalk Hill Rd.

If you are in this are you need to evacuate now due to fire.

The evacuations are due to the Pocket Fire.

The Pocket Fire has burned 9,996 acres and is five percent contained.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s