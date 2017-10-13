SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has issued a new mandatory evacuation for northern Geyserville Friday.

The mandatory evacuation is for north of Hwy 128 from Geysers Rd to Chalk Hill Rd.

If you are in this are you need to evacuate now due to fire.

The evacuations are due to the Pocket Fire.

The Pocket Fire has burned 9,996 acres and is five percent contained.

