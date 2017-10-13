No changes to Sunday’s Raiders games in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Raiders officials said Sunday’s game in Oakland will happen as scheduled.

Bay Area air quality has been the worse in history because of the raging fires in the North Bay.

In a statement released Friday, they said they will monitor air quality conditions and will update the public if there are any changes.

During practice this week, several players wore face masks.

Here is the statement:

Sunday’s game against the Chargers remains scheduled for 1:25 p.m. at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. We will continue to monitor air quality conditions in the Bay Area and will update the public with any changes via our social media channels.

