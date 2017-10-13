North Bay Firestorm: Atlas Fire in Napa, Solano counties now 45 percent contained

NAPA, CA -OCTOBER 11: A construction site American flag hangs partly melted among houses in Soda Canyon that were destroyed by the Atlas Fire on October 11, 2017 near Napa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and at least 21 people were killed as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread with little containment in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

 

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — The Atlas Fire burning out of control in Napa and Solano counties is now 45 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The fire has charred 48,228 acres as of 7 p.m. Friday.

The fire started off Atlas Peak Road, south of Lake Berryessa.

Here are the current weather conditions:

The Southern LNU Complex is being managed in Unified Command by CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 3 and the Napa County Sheriff’s Department. A Red Flag Warning, due to high winds and low humidity, in effect this afternoon will remain through tomorrow. In response to the Red Flag Warning, firefighters continue to strengthen perimeter control lines, provide structure defense and engage in tactical patrol.

