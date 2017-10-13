North Bay Firestorm: Atlas Fire in Napa, Solano counties now 45 percent contained

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — The Atlas Fire burning out of control in Napa and Solano counties is now 45 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The fire has charred 48,228 acres as of 7 p.m. Friday.

The fire started off Atlas Peak Road, south of Lake Berryessa.

Here are the current weather conditions:

The Southern LNU Complex is being managed in Unified Command by CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 3 and the Napa County Sheriff’s Department. A Red Flag Warning, due to high winds and low humidity, in effect this afternoon will remain through tomorrow. In response to the Red Flag Warning, firefighters continue to strengthen perimeter control lines, provide structure defense and engage in tactical patrol.

