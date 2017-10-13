North Bay Firestorm: Crews from across the country help battle wildfires

NAPA (KRON) — You might have seen them heading north through the Bay Area en route to the fire zone.

Dozens of strike teams and hundreds of firefighters joined the ranks of those already on the fire lines in Sonoma, Napa, and beyond.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is at base camp in Napa where he has been talking with some of the crews.

Firefighters are pouring in from across the country.

This strike team from Ontario in Southern California has had precious little sleep.

The Ontario strike team has been working to save homes threatened by the wildfire while others are part of hand crews that are cutting fire breaks, starting backfires, or battling flames like this crew did last night off Route 29 near Calistoga.

PHOTOS: Coffey Park destroyed in North Bay wildfires View as list View as gallery Open Gallery SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hundreds of homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 21 people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Firefighters douse hot spots in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hundreds of homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 21 people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Coffey Park homes burn early Monday Oct. 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, Calif. More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds been burning though California wine country. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) The remains of an automobile sit in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Firefighters drive through the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., looking for hotspots on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) An American flag still fly’s as as structures burn in Coffey Park, Monday Oct. 9, 2017. More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds been burning though California wine country. The flames have destroyed at least 1,500 homes and businesses and sent thousands of people fleeing. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) Santa Rosa's Coffey Park Coffey Park, Santa Rosa Photo: Philippe Djegal Photo: Philippe Djegal Photo: Philippe Djegal Photo: Philippe Djegal In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, aerial photo provided by George Rose shows a lush vineyard, left, next to a scorched wasteland near Vintners Inn, just north of Coffey Park, Sonoma County near Santa Rosa, Calif. Officials say progress is being made in some of the largest wildfires burning in Northern California but that the death toll is almost sure to surge. (George Rose/Georgerose.com via AP) Photo: Lydia Pantazes

It’s 24 hours on and 24 hours off.

Most of the firefighters sleep on the ground, and a sea of tents are here at base camp.

As one strike team rolls in off the fire, another headed out to take its place.

They are coming from all across the country from Canada and Mexico.

They are gaining ground on the Napa Fire which was a combined 27 percent contained as of late Friday afternoon.

On Friday night, with high winds forecast and the potential for still more extreme fire behavior, they will be put to the test again Friday night.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES