North Bay Firestorm: Crews from across the country help battle wildfires

NAPA (KRON) — You might have seen them heading north through the Bay Area en route to the fire zone.
Dozens of strike teams and hundreds of firefighters joined the ranks of those already on the fire lines in Sonoma, Napa, and beyond.
KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is at base camp in Napa where he has been talking with some of the crews.
Firefighters are pouring in from across the country.
This strike team from Ontario in Southern California has had precious little sleep.
The Ontario strike team has been working to save homes threatened by the wildfire while others are part of hand crews that are cutting fire breaks, starting backfires, or battling flames like this crew did last night off Route 29 near Calistoga.
PHOTOS: Coffey Park destroyed in North Bay wildfires
It’s 24 hours on and 24 hours off.
Most of the firefighters sleep on the ground, and a sea of tents are here at base camp.
As one strike team rolls in off the fire, another headed out to take its place.
They are coming from all across the country from Canada and Mexico.
They are gaining ground on the Napa Fire which was a combined 27 percent contained as of late Friday afternoon.
On Friday night, with high winds forecast and the potential for still more extreme fire behavior, they will be put to the test again Friday night.
