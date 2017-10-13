North Bay Firestorm: Crews search for human remains at Santa Rosa mobile home park

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — On Friday, KRON4 spent time at the Journey’s End Mobile Home Park that was destroyed in a fire.
That’s where search-and-rescue volunteers spent the day with cadaver dogs looking for human remains.
For Eileen Rosetti, the Journey’s End was home for a year and a half. Now, she says it’s impossible to point out where her mobile home once stood.
“I can’t tell where my rubble ends and someone else’s begins,” Rosetti said.
Through the afternoon, at least 50 search-and-rescue volunteers, some from as far south as Monterey County, walked the grounds in Santa Rosa, searching for human remains with the help of five trained cadaver dogs.
Crews are checking five specific addresses and then branching out through the rest of the park.
Eileen fears some of her neighbors who went missing, never made it out of the fire alive.
“I feel really sad,” Rosetti said. “I tried to get one of my neighbors out, but he wouldn’t go. I think he probably eventually went, but it’s just sad. I mean, there’s a lot of nice people in this park. And I don’t know if I’ll ever see any of them because half of them, we were friendly, but I don’t know their last names or where they went. It’s just sad all the way around.”
Sgt. Dave Thompson with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says the bone fragments of at least one person were found here.
“This is very labor intensive,” Sgt. Thompson said. “As you can imagine, it’s a home reduced to about 3 or 4 inches.”
Sgt. Thompson says cadaver dogs may also visit the Coffey Park neighborhood.
Some people who live in this area have been reported missing. Dozens of homes are destroyed.
“This is, you know, one of the tougher duties to have to do,” Sgt. Thompson said.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Rosetti said. “My husband and I are just completely devastated. We got our three dogs out though. But it’s just…everything’s unsure.”
She’s just grateful, that unlike others, her family is safe and accounted for.
