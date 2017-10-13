North Bay Firestorm: Historic Sonoma choked with smoke

Published: Updated:

(KRON) Historic downtown Sonoma is choked with smoke and deserted while fire burns on two sides of the town.

The Nuns fire is burning on the North and East side of Sonoma.

The 44,381-acre Nuns Fire includes the Norbbom Fire in Glen Ellen, Adobe Fire near Kenwood and Partrick Fire west of Napa. All four are being referred as the Nuns Fire.

A Red Flag Warning due to high winds and low humidity will be in effect beginning Friday afternoon.

