North Bay Firestorm: Historic Sonoma choked with smoke

(KRON) Historic downtown Sonoma is choked with smoke and deserted while fire burns on two sides of the town.

The Nuns fire is burning on the North and East side of Sonoma.

Historic downtown Sonoma this morning. Smoke fills the air. pic.twitter.com/7Hddu9IwrN — Danny Freeman (@DannyEFreeman) October 13, 2017

The 44,381-acre Nuns Fire includes the Norbbom Fire in Glen Ellen, Adobe Fire near Kenwood and Partrick Fire west of Napa. All four are being referred as the Nuns Fire.

A Red Flag Warning due to high winds and low humidity will be in effect beginning Friday afternoon.

Gil Parsons surveyed the damage around his property outside of Sonoma this morning. All but one of his animals survived. pic.twitter.com/UuaOboe3bx — Danny Freeman (@DannyEFreeman) October 13, 2017

