North Bay Firestorm: New evacuation advisory in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — A new evacuation advisory was issued Friday morning in Napa County by The Napa County Sheriff’s Department.

At 2:00 a.m. authorities put out an official notice that the areas West of Highway 29, between Oakville Grade and Rutherford Road should be prepared to evacuate.

This is not a mandatory evacuation.

An “evacuation advisory” means that residents “are advised to be prepared, should a Mandatory Evacuation Order be issued.,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

