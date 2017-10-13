North Bay Firestorm: New evacuation advisory in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — A new evacuation advisory was issued Friday morning in Napa County by The Napa County Sheriff’s Department.
At 2:00 a.m. authorities put out an official notice that the areas West of Highway 29, between Oakville Grade and Rutherford Road should be prepared to evacuate.
This is not a mandatory evacuation.
An “evacuation advisory” means that residents “are advised to be prepared, should a Mandatory Evacuation Order be issued.,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
Official information on how to prepare for an evacuation can be found here.
A full list of mandatory fire evacuations can be found here.
