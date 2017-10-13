North Bay Firestorm: New evacuation advisory in Napa County

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, a man walks next to a burning house in Silverado Crest subdivision in Napa, Calif. For many residents in the path of one of California's deadliest blazes, talk is of wind direction, evacuations and goodbyes. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — A new evacuation advisory was issued Friday morning in Napa County by The Napa County Sheriff’s Department.

At 2:00 a.m. authorities put out an official notice that the areas West of Highway 29, between Oakville Grade and Rutherford Road should be prepared to evacuate.

This is not a mandatory evacuation.

An “evacuation advisory” means that residents “are advised to be prepared, should a Mandatory Evacuation Order be issued.,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Official information on how to prepare for an evacuation can be found here.

A full list of mandatory fire evacuations can be found here.

