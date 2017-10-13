North Bay Firestorm: Police patrolling Santa Rosa streets for looters

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — There have been numerous reports of looters in the Santa Rosa area.

Many have simply turned out to be residents who somehow manage to make it past the checkpoints.

However, there have been a few arrests.

There are two types of looter patrols in-and-around Santa Rosa.

There are the different law enforcement agencies patrolling the area.

“We’re out here holding down the neighborhood,” resident Rex Barney said. “We got lights out back. Neighbors next door, neighbors on every block. We’re on the radios talking to each other and just generally making sure no one takes our neighbor’s stuff.

While agencies like SFPD are rolling around responding to report of looters, local neighbors are standing there ground.

“Yes, we had a bunch of people on the street,” Barney said. “We had looters, fire guys, sheriff, and SFPD have been real good about getting there and knocking them down as soon as we call them, so we got nothing. We got nothing being stolen. A bunch of people on foot getting caught, getting pulled out of here, so if you’re trying to come and get your stuff, its safe. Just let these guys do their job in the meantime.”

There was one sign off Wikiup that said, “My kids got caught looting on Londonberry.

So, while there are two types of looter patrols, there is only one sanctioned by law enforcement agencies.

