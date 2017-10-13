North Bay Firestorm: Safari West animals are safe

(KRON) The animals at the Safari West wildlife sanctuary near Santa Rosa are safe.
On Friday morning Safari West posted on Facebook:
PHOTOS: Coffey Park destroyed in North Bay wildfires
PHOTOS: Coffey Park destroyed in North Bay wildfires x
- INTERACTIVE MAP: SEE IF YOUR SANTA ROSA HOME SURVIVED THE FIRE
- SONOMA COUNTY FIRE VICTIMS IDENTIFIED
- COMPLETE LIST OF AREAS UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- WINERIES DAMAGED BY NORTH BAY WILDFIRES
- LIST OF NORTH BAY FIRE RESOURCES
- NORTH BAY FIRES: HOW TO HELP
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE