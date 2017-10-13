North Bay Firestorm: Satellite image shows smoke pouring across Bay Area

(KRON) A NASA satellite image from October 12 shows the enormous volume of smoke pouring across the Bay Area.

Smoke from the blazes hung thick over the grape-growing region and drifted south to the San Francisco Bay Area. Face masks were becoming a regular accessory, and sunsets turned blood-red from the haze.

“It’s acrid now,” said Wayne Petersen in Sonoma. “I’m wearing the mask because I’ve been here two or three days now. I live here. It’s starting to really affect my breathing and lungs.”

Some members of the Oakland Raiders were wearing masks during workouts Thursday. The NFL has been exploring options to move Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers if air quality makes it necessary.

From NASA:

The major fires burning in Northern California’s wine country continue to burn relentlessly, forcing additional mass evacuations. The Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) instrument on NASA’s Terra satellite acquired this image the morning of Oct. 12, 2017. The fires have consumed hundreds of thousands of acres, resulting in significant loss of life, injuries and heavy property losses. The city of Santa Rosa is in the upper left corner; Napa is in the upper right; and Sonoma is in the center. In the image, vegetation is depicted in red and smoke is blue-gray. Active fires and hotspots, detected on ASTER’s thermal infrared channels, are in yellow. The background colors have been subdued to make the yellow hotspots more apparent. The image covers an area of 35 by 57 miles (57 by 91 kilometers) and is located near 38.3 degrees north, 122.5 degrees west.

Authorities say they have found another body in Sonoma County, raising the death toll to 32 and making this the deadliest week of wildfires in California history.

Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano said Friday that 30 detectives continue to work on finding missing people and that his office has more than 200 pending reports of missing people.

Dozens of search and rescue personnel are on site at a mobile home park in Santa Rosa, California, searching for residents who didn’t make it out before fire swept through.

Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 people, was one of the hardest-hit communities during the wildfires that ignited Sunday night. At least 9,000 firefighters from across the state and the country are attacking the flames.

