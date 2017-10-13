North Bay Firestorm: Tubbs Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties now 44 percent contained

SONOMA COUNTIES (KRON) — The Tubbs Fire burning Napa and Sonoma counties is now 44 percent contained, Cal Fire said.
The fire started off Highway 128 and Bennett Lane.
North Bay Wildfires
Thirty-five people have died so far in the North Bay firestorm.
Here are the current conditions:
The Central LNU Complex is being managed in Unified Command by CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 and The City of Santa Rosa. • Pocket Fire continue to be active overnight and burning on the Southern and Eastern portions of the fire. Slope and fuel driven.
• Tubbs Fire continues to burn on the Northern and Eastern flanks of the fire. Backing and flanking occuring.
• The Nuns and Presley Fires continued to actively burn overnight. Burning in heavier fuels.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.