North Bay Firestorm: Tubbs Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties now 44 percent contained

CALISTOGA, CA - OCTOBER 12: CalFire firefighters monitor a firing operation as they battle the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

 

SONOMA COUNTIES (KRON) — The Tubbs Fire burning Napa and Sonoma counties is now 44 percent contained, Cal Fire said.

The blaze is burning between Calistoga and Santa Rosa.

The fire started off Highway 128 and Bennett Lane.

North Bay Wildfires

Thirty-five people have died so far in the North Bay firestorm.

Here are the current conditions:

The Central LNU Complex is being managed in Unified Command by CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 and The City of Santa Rosa. • Pocket Fire continue to be active overnight and burning on the Southern and Eastern portions of the fire. Slope and fuel driven.
• Tubbs Fire continues to burn on the Northern and Eastern flanks of the fire. Backing and flanking occuring.
• The Nuns and Presley Fires continued to actively burn overnight. Burning in heavier fuels.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

