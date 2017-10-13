North Bay Firestorm: Two bodies found in Napa County

NAPA, CA -OCTOBER 12: Wildfire creeps through the forest, down the south side of Dry Creek Canyon, at the Partrick Fire on October 12, 2017 west of Napa, California. Thousands of homes have burned, at least 31 people confirmed killed with hundreds still missing as California wildfires continue to spread out of control. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — Napa County Sheriff said Friday that two additional victims of the Atlas fire have been found.

The bodies were found at around 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Atlas Peak Road.

The residence belonged to 89-year-old Dr. George Chaney and 79-year-old Edward Stone.

A positive identification has been made of Chaney and the second victim is believed to be Stone.

The next of kin of both victims have been notified.

This brings the Napa County death toll up to 4 and the overall death toll in California wildfires up to 34.

There are still 256 people missing.

This has been the deadliest week of wildfires in California history.

Authorities warn that the death toll is expected to continue climbing.

