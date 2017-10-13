(KRON) — The identities of those who perished in the North Bay fires are being released.
In Sonoma County alone, 17 people have died. Across all of the North Bay, there have been 31 deaths.
Fire officials warn that the death toll is expected to grow.
Here is a list of those who have been identified so far:
- Christina Hanson, 28 years old, Santa Rosa
- Linda Tunis, 69 years old, Santa Rosa
- Sharon Robinson, 79 years old, Santa Rosa
- Carol Collins-Swasey, 76 years old from Santa Rosa
- Lynne Anderson Powell, 72 years old from Santa Rosa
- Arthur Tasman Grant, 95 years old from Santa Rosa
- Suiko Grant, 75 years old from Santa Rosa
- Donna Mae Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)
- Leroy Peter Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)
- Valerie Lynn Evans, 75 years old from Santa Rosa
- Carmen Caldentey Berriz, 75 years old from Apple Valley, CA
- Michael John Dornbach, 57 years old from Calistoga, CA
- Veronica Elizabeth McCombs, 67 years old from Santa Rosa
- Charles Rippey, 100 years old
- Sara Rippey, 98 years old
North Bay Firestorm victims identified
North Bay Firestorm victims identified x
Some photos above are courtesy of The Press Democrat
KRON4 will continue to update this list as more identities are released.
Check back for updates
- INTERACTIVE MAP: SEE IF YOUR SANTA ROSA HOME SURVIVED THE FIRE
- SONOMA COUNTY FIRE VICTIMS IDENTIFIED
- COMPLETE LIST OF AREAS UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- WINERIES DAMAGED BY NORTH BAY WILDFIRES
- LIST OF NORTH BAY FIRE RESOURCES
- NORTH BAY FIRES: HOW TO HELP
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE