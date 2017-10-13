North Bay Firestorm victims identified

(KRON) — The identities of those who perished in the North Bay fires are being released.

In Sonoma County alone, 17 people have died. Across all of the North Bay, there have been 31 deaths.

Fire officials warn that the death toll is expected to grow.

Here is a list of those who have been identified so far:

Christina Hanson, 28 years old, Santa Rosa

Linda Tunis, 69 years old, Santa Rosa

Sharon Robinson, 79 years old, Santa Rosa

Carol Collins-Swasey, 76 years old from Santa Rosa

Lynne Anderson Powell, 72 years old from Santa Rosa

Arthur Tasman Grant, 95 years old from Santa Rosa

Suiko Grant, 75 years old from Santa Rosa

Donna Mae Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)

Leroy Peter Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield (Santa Rosa)

Valerie Lynn Evans, 75 years old from Santa Rosa

Carmen Caldentey Berriz, 75 years old from Apple Valley, CA

Michael John Dornbach, 57 years old from Calistoga, CA

Veronica Elizabeth McCombs, 67 years old from Santa Rosa

Charles Rippey, 100 years old

Sara Rippey, 98 years old

