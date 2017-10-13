North Bay wildfires: Cadaver dogs find human remains in destroyed mobile home park

By Published: Updated:

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Cadaver dogs searching a destroyed mobile home park in Santa Rosa found the remains of a human body Friday morning.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal is at Journey’s End Mobile Home Park, one of the neighborhoods reduced to rubble in the North Bay wildfires.

Around 12:00 p.m. the dogs found remains of one body.

The body has not yet been identified.

The dogs will continue searching throughout the afternoon.

There are at least 400 people missing in the aftermath of the wildfires, and 31 reported deaths.

See bigger map

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s