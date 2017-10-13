North Bay wildfires: Cadaver dogs find human remains in destroyed mobile home park

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Cadaver dogs searching a destroyed mobile home park in Santa Rosa found the remains of a human body Friday morning.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal is at Journey’s End Mobile Home Park, one of the neighborhoods reduced to rubble in the North Bay wildfires.

Around 12:00 p.m. the dogs found remains of one body.

The body has not yet been identified.

The dogs will continue searching throughout the afternoon.

There are at least 400 people missing in the aftermath of the wildfires, and 31 reported deaths.

See bigger map

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES