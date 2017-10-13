Rain may fall in Napa, Sonoma firestorm areas next week

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Rain may fall in the Napa and Sonoma burn areas next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Models show there is a chance of rain late Wednesday, which would bring much-needed relief in fighting the fires.
The humidity will also help clear the smoggy air that has plagued the Bay Area.
Good news. Models continue to bring a chance of rain to #Napa and #Sonoma starting late Wednesday. #northbayfires #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Ov8eNM32fl
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 12, 2017
