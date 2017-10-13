Rain may fall in Napa, Sonoma firestorm areas next week

By Published:

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Rain may fall in the Napa and Sonoma burn areas next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Models show there is a chance of rain late Wednesday, which would bring much-needed relief in fighting the fires.

The humidity will also help clear the smoggy air that has plagued the Bay Area.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s