Rain may fall in Napa, Sonoma firestorm areas next week

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Rain may fall in the Napa and Sonoma burn areas next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Models show there is a chance of rain late Wednesday, which would bring much-needed relief in fighting the fires.

The humidity will also help clear the smoggy air that has plagued the Bay Area.

