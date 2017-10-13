Red Flag Warning warns of dangerous fire conditions in North Bay

(KRON) — The new Red Flad Warning that was issued by the National Weather Service will create dangerous fire conditions in the North Bay starting Friday night.

The NWS issued the warning for the North and East Bay Hills.

It will go into effect starting Friday at 5 p.m. and will last until 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The warning indicates a high fire danger due to low humidity and gusty north to northeast winds.

A wind advisory will also be in effect for the North and East Bay Hills from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday with peak winds from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The winds will be centered in the North Bay through Sunday, according to the NWS.

Firefighters were able to make progress on the wildfires overnight. However, gusty winds and higher temperatures are forecast Friday.

