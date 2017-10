Sheriff: Looter arrested for stealing from 3 places in Sonoma County evacuated area

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who has been looting from various places in the area, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Morgan Plumere.

Sheriff’s deputies say Plumere was stealing from a car in an evacuated area.

They also say Plumere stole from a vineyard management center as well as a fire department.

He has been arrested for looting, possession of stolen property, and possession of drugs.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES