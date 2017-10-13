Sonoma County fire death toll rises to 18

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The death toll in Sonoma County has risen to 18, officials said Friday.
Across California, 32 people have died in fires this week.
There are still 256 people missing.
This has been the deadliest week of wildfires in California history.
Authorities warn that the death toll is expected to continue climbing.
