Sonoma County fire death toll rises to 18

CALISTOGA, CA - OCTOBER 12: A CalFire firefighter uses a hand tool as he monitors a firing operation while battling the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The death toll in Sonoma County has risen to 18, officials said Friday.

Across California, 32 people have died in fires this week.

There are still 256 people missing.

This has been the deadliest week of wildfires in California history.

Authorities warn that the death toll is expected to continue climbing.

