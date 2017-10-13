Sonoma County fire victims can register for disaster assistance

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Fire victims in Sonoma County will be able to register for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), officials announced Friday morning.

The assistance is for those “who suffered damage or losses from the devastating fires that began October 8, 2017,” officials said.

Here is all the information needed to apply:

Survivors who primarily reside in Sonoma County can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585.

Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Applicants will be asked for the following information:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged primary residence

residence Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

A current contact telephone number

An address where they can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Disaster assistance for homeowners and renters may include grants to help pay for:

Temporary housing

Essential home repairs

Uninsured and underinsured personal property losses

Other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available for businesses of all sizes (including landlords), private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters. Disaster loans cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

Registering with FEMA is required for federal aid, even if a survivor has registered with another disaster-relief organization, such as the American Red Cross.

Survivors should register even if they have insurance.

FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but underinsured applicants may receive help after their claims have been settled.

For more information on California recovery, visit the disaster web page at www.fema.gov/disaster/4344 , Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/femaregion9 and the CalOES website, http://www.caloes.ca.gov/ .

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES