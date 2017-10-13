North Bay Firestorm: This Santa Rosa winery won’t let fires stop them from making wine

Inspiration Vineyards

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A winery in Santa Rosa isn’t letting the North Bay fires stop them from making wine.

Inspirational Vineyards, located at 3360 Coffey Ln E, is surrounded by devastation.

The vineyard, however, is continuing production despite the hurdles caused by the fires.

They lost power but they’re trudging along.

Inspirational Vineyards was one of the lucky wineries.

Several other wineries across wine country have been destroyed by the fires.

