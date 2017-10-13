SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A winery in Santa Rosa isn’t letting the North Bay fires stop them from making wine.
Inspirational Vineyards, located at 3360 Coffey Ln E, is surrounded by devastation.
The vineyard, however, is continuing production despite the hurdles caused by the fires.
They lost power but they’re trudging along.
Inspirational Vineyards was one of the lucky wineries.
Several other wineries across wine country have been destroyed by the fires.
w/o electricity, @InspirationWine continues production, despite hurdles caused by damaging/deadly fires in #NorthBay #SantaRosa @kron4news pic.twitter.com/qBNf2iVkAX
— Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) October 13, 2017
