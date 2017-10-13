SANTA ROSA (AP) — LeRoy and Donna Halbur were married more than 50 years when they died in their Santa Rosa home. They were both 80.

Fox 40 anchor Paul Robins posted on his Facebook page that he spoke to LeRoy Halbur hours before the fire swept the neighborhood.

“He had stopped by the house as our family was gathered celebrating my mom’s birthday, bringing some of the last tomatoes from his garden,” he wrote in his post.

Robins said LeRoy Halbur was an adventurous traveler who had recently given up globetrotting to look after his ailing wife.

Halbur helped found the Sonoma County branch of the Catholic charity St. Vincent de Paul and was a member of its board.

Jack Tibbetts, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul district council of Sonoma County, told the San Francisco Chronicle Halbur had a great sense of humor and a smile that reflected his compassion.

